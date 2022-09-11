DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $70.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

DocuSign Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

