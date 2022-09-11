Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.26 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.