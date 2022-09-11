Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

D opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

