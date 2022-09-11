DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

