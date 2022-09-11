E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 257.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,565 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Insider Activity

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,176.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

