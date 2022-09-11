Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 1.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 1,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,443,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

