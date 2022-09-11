Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Insider Rajeev A. Modi Acquires 6,700 Shares

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
