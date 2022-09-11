Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 138,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,320,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Specifically, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

