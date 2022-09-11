Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 639.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Shares of ESTC opened at $90.04 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.