Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Up 13.8%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) was up 13.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 182,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 83,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Electrovaya Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$179.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Featured Stories

