Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

