Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $575.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $535.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after acquiring an additional 633,661 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

