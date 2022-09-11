Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Emera Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $48.81 on Friday. Emera has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

