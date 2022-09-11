Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.20. 7,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 270,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,176,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,695,000 after acquiring an additional 217,712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 791,518 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

