Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 6.5% Higher

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,007,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
NRGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
