Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.63. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.