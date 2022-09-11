Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $299.60 and last traded at $306.20. 46,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,732,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.41.

Specifically, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

