Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.10. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 3.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
