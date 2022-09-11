Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.10. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

