Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Reduced by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.7 %

WTRG stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

