Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Head to Head Contrast

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Renalytix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.07 -$595.63 million ($4.23) -9.61 Renalytix $1.49 million 43.15 -$34.72 million ($0.63) -2.73

Renalytix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renalytix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Renalytix 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exact Sciences and Renalytix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $69.14, suggesting a potential upside of 70.09%. Renalytix has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 632.56%. Given Renalytix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -37.90% -22.07% -11.19% Renalytix -1,770.47% -89.48% -75.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Renalytix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Renalytix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Renalytix beats Exact Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

