Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exscientia will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $112,273,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 856,706 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $42,131,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

