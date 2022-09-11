Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 748.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 104.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

