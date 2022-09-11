FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $258.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $258.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

