Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £132.68 ($160.31).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of FERG opened at £101.35 ($122.46) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,904.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,965.13.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

