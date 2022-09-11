Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE:RACE opened at $195.80 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $201.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

