Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.00.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $195.80 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

