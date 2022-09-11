Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.00.
RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Ferrari Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RACE stock opened at $195.80 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.