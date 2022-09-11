Financial Comparison: Vita Coco (COCO) versus Its Competitors

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vita Coco to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vita Coco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00 Vita Coco Competitors 172 1114 1426 29 2.48

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 110.74%. Given Vita Coco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vita Coco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 3.13% 13.03% 7.61% Vita Coco Competitors -911.34% -193.88% -15.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million $19.01 million 65.92 Vita Coco Competitors $11.21 billion $1.74 billion 4.93

Vita Coco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco. Vita Coco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vita Coco beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

