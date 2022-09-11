Financial Contrast: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) versus Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -30.61% -43.35% -7.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.81%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

56.7% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 4.86 $14.87 million N/A N/A Eventbrite $187.13 million 4.04 -$139.08 million ($0.75) -10.25

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

