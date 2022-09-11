Financial Survey: ESS Tech (GWH) and Its Competitors

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 919 35 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 260.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 57.65%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.56 ESS Tech Competitors $671.41 million $21.29 million -0.60

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.