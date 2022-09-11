Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $41.89 Average PT from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several brokerages have commented on FINGF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Finning International has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

