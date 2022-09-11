First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,459 shares.The stock last traded at $34.72 and had previously closed at $34.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $704.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.