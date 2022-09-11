First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

