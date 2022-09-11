Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $74,406.80 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 254.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

