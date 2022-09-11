FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $31.60

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $32.91. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 2,219 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

