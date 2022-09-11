Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $28.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.
Ford Motor Stock Performance
NYSE F opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ford Motor (F)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.