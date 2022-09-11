Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,480 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,038,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,563,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 136,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

F stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.



