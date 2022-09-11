Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) shares rose 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 5,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,236,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
FRGE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
