ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading 8.3% Higher

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.92. 3,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

ForgeRock Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

