Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

