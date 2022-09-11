Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3,181,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

