Fortis Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $231.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day moving average is $229.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

