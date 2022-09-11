Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Trimmed by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,694,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,961,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.