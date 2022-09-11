Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 1,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 727,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

