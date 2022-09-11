Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE FRO opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $25,000. Amundi boosted its position in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
