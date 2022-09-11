Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE FRO opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $25,000. Amundi boosted its position in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

