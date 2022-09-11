FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. 87,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,131,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

