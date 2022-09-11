G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $18.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIII. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group



G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

