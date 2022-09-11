GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 7.6% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.80. 127,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,792,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
