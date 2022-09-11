GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 7.6% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.80. 127,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,792,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

