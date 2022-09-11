GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 5,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 858,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.77.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of GDS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of GDS by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

