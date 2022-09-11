Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

GNTX stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

