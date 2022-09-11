Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 849,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,823,323 shares.The stock last traded at $4.67 and had previously closed at $4.56.
Gerdau Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerdau (GGB)
