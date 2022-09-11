Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 849,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,823,323 shares.The stock last traded at $4.67 and had previously closed at $4.56.

Gerdau Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gerdau by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gerdau by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gerdau by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gerdau by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,657 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

